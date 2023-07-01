Society Remains of 83 voluntary soldiers, experts repatriated from Cambodia Remains of 83 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed during the war in Cambodia were repatriated via Hoa Lu international border gate in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on June 30.

Society Precious artifacts related to Ho Chi Minh presented to Party office An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper released on January 27, 1924, which featured an article of President Ho Chi Minh was handed over to representatives of Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 29.

Society Border provinces’ courts tighten cooperation with Chinese counterparts The first conference of People’s Courts of provinces that share the Vietnam-China border took place in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, on June 30.