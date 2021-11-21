Vietnam-Australia investment, trade promotion centre inaugurated
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Vietnam-Australia Trade and Investment Promotion Centre on November 20.
At the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Vietnam-Australia Trade and Investment Promotion Centre on November 20.
The centre, located in Melbourne city of Victoria state, is set up and run by the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA).
VBAA President Tran Ba Phuc said the centre will help promote Vietnamese products in Australia as well as trade between the two countries.
In the long-term, it will organise trade fairs on high-quality Vietnamese goods and farm produce, towards the signing of contracts shipping Vietnamese products to the Oceanian market.
Hailing the VBAA’s initiative to set up the centre and contributions of the Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Australia, Ambassador Thanh affirmed that the Vietnamese representative offices in the country will create the best conditions for the operation of the centre.
Vietnam-Australia trade hit 10 billion USD in October, surging 50 percent against the same period last year./.