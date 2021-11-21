Business Bac Giang’s online technology and equipment trading floor makes debut The Department of Science and Technology of the northern province of Bac Giang has recently inaugurated an online technology and equipment trading floor at the provincial Centre for Science and Technology Application.

Business Vietnam’s internet economy to hit 220 bln USD by 2030: report The Vietnamese internet economy could reach 220 billion USD in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 2030, ranking second in Southeast Asia after Indonesia, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2021 Report recently published by Temasek, Google and management consulting firm Bain & Company.

Sci-Tech Hanoi aims to develop smart agriculture The capital city has implemented many high-tech agricultural production models in order to move towards smart agriculture. However, the city will have to pay more attention to promoting the application of science and technology as well as training high-quality labour resources.

Business Vietnam to be fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026: Report Vietnam is expected to be the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026, with e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reaching 56 billion USD by 2026, 4.5 times the estimated value of 2021, according to a report by Facebook and Bain & Company.