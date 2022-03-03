Politics Vietnamese PM to attend special ASEAN-US summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and ASEAN leaders have been invited by the US President to attend a special ASEAN-US summit to be held in Washington DC in the coming time, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has announced.

Politics Most Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine evacuated from battle zone The Party and State of Vietnam give the highest priority to citizen protection measures so as to ensure safety of lives, assets, and legitimate and rightful interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities, as well as staff members of Vietnamese representative offices in Ukraine, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Ukraine-Russia dialogue: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes the ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes that the sides will soon find long-term peaceful solutions to differences in line with international law and taking account of legitimate rights and interests of the concerned parties, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 3.