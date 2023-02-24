Participants at the seminar seeking initiatives to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Belgium Friendship Association on February 23 organised a seminar themed “Innovation development: The future of cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium” as one of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973 – March 23, 2023).

Participants discussed initiatives and ideas to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in fields including culture, diplomacy, trade, education and training, scientific research, and technology.

Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, Director of the Europe Department under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), said that Belgium is one of the first Western European countries to recognise and officially establish relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on March 23, 1973.

During the 1970s - 1980s, the Government and people of Belgium gave Vietnam valuable assistance through aid projects, making positive contributions to the construction and socio-economic development of Vietnam. Over the past 50 years, the bilateral relationship has been continuously consolidated and developed in various fields, especially politics - diplomacy, trade, agriculture, education and training, science and technology at the federal, regional, and community levels, she said.

Belgium is now Vietnam's sixth largest trading partner in the EU with a total investment of more than 1.1 billion USD to Vietnam, mainly in the field of logistics and infrastructure development which Belgium has strengths.

Vietnam and Belgium have been actively cooperating in education, science, technology, transportation, defense and security, and expanding cooperation to tackling global issues like climate change and non-conventional security.

Giang said that during complicated and unpredictable international and regional situations, solidarity and a common voice for world peace is an important factor and needs to be promoted to maintain the stability and development of each country as well as the whole world.

With the stable foundation for many years, the good traditional friendship and people-to-people exchange cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium have been increasingly strengthened including many practical contributions by organisations such as Vietnam - Belgium Friendship Association, Belgium - Vietnam Friendship Association, and The Belgian Vietnamese Alliance.

However, according to Giang, organisations need to innovate content, change methods to attract and mobilise more resources.

More activities are needed to promote cultural exchange and connection between people in Vietnam and Belgium, she said./.