Politics Prime Minister commits to pro-business environment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated that the Vietnamese Government commits to creating a pro-business environment and fine-tuning legal regulations in support of enterprises.

Politics US’s decision to include Vietnam in watch list on religious freedom unobjective: Deputy spokesperson The US’s decision to put Vietnam in the special watch list on religious freedom is based on unobjective assessment and inaccurate information regarding the situation of freedom of religion and belief in Vietnam, Foreign Ministry deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on December 15.

Politics PM receives President of Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the Belgian-Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) Andries Gryffroy on December 15 as part of his official visit to Belgium.

Politics Ministry takes note of visa problems faced by foreigners The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken note of problems and difficulties faced by foreigners when applying for visas to enter Vietnam, said deputy spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 15.