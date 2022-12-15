PM meets President of Workers’ Party of Belgium
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Workers’ Party of Belgium Raoul Hedebouw on December 15 as part of his official visit to the country.
The two sides acknowledged with pleasure that cooperation via the Party channel has developed more practically, contributing to promoting the friendship between Vietnam and Belgium.
They agreed to enhance sharing of information and exchange of delegations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the the Workers Party of Belgium, thus strengthening political understanding and trust, and deepening the relations between the two parties.
PM Chinh expressed the desire to further strengthen cooperation through Party and people-to-people channels, towards comprehensively promoting the Vietnam - Belgium relations.
He informed Hedebouw about the main results of his meeting with the Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, and highly valued the growing role of the Workers Party in the chamber.
The Vietnamese PM suggested the Belgian party support the promotion of cooperation between the two countries, especially at the Chamber of Representatives, the Senate, the regional councils and the European Parliament.
For his part, Hedebouw affirmed support for the Vietnamese people and the country’s national construction and development, and pledged to continue supporting the deepening of the bilateral relations./.