Cambodian PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen (lef) chaired an official welcome ceremony for his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – 2022 is an important year for Vietnam and Cambodia with a lot of activities held to mark the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has said.

Since the beginning of the year, the two countries have exchanged many high-level delegations, he said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

This year Cambodia has also held the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship, so many senior Vietnamese leaders have come to Cambodia to attend regional events hosted by the country.



The ambassador highlighted a number of significant events in terms of diplomacy between the two countries in 2022, including an official visit to Cambodia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in November. It was followed by a visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also in the month.



A total of 11 memorandums of understanding in many fields such as agriculture and labour were signed by the two sides during the Vietnamese PM’s trip to Cambodia while NA Chairman Hue’s visit helped boost the relationship between the legislatures of the two countries.



Recalling PM Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the ambassador said the two leaders co-chaired a trade and investment promotion forum in Phnom Penh.



Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the agricultural sector between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Cambodia.(Photo: VNA)

Many Vietnamese investors were interested in learning about Cambodia's new Investment Law to consider doing business in the country, he noted.



Another important milestone in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 was that Cambodian PM Hun Sen on June 20 arrived at the border area between the two countries to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his visit to Vietnam to seek the help of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime. At the event, the Vietnamese and Cambodian PMs gave historic speeches, emphasising the significance of solidarity and friendship between the people of the two countries.



A solemn ceremony to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cambodia was also held in Hanoi on June 24 with the participation of senior leaders of the two countries, the ambassador said.



He also said that efforts of the Cambodian and Vietnamese governments in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic have created favourable conditions for diplomatic activities and cultural exchanges, contributing to the success of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022./.