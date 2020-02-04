Society Over 17,000 alcohol-influenced drivers fined in January As many as 17,386 cases of drunk driving were handled in January with a total fines of more than 53 billion VND (2.27 million USD), according to the Ministry of Public Security’s Traffic Police Department.

Society Vietnamese people in France share Tet joy About 1,000 Vietnamese people in France and international friends shared the joy of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival at a celebration held by the Vietnamese Embassy at the Paris City Hall on February 3.

Society Vietnam Airlines to use wide-body jets to transport passengers from HK Vietnam Airlines will use wide-body aircraft to evacuate a large number of passengers from China’s Hong Kong to Vietnam and vice versa this week, as the new coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak is ravaging the region, according to the national flag carrier’s representatives.

Society Seminars on Australia’s technology transfer to be held The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its Vietnam’s partner universities will hold training seminars on technological transfer in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in February.