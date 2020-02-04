Health Quang Ninh opens special hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.

Health PM urges stronger efforts against nCoV Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the need to reduce mass gatherings as Vietnam is ramping up efforts to cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Health Vietnam confirms eighth case of nCoV infection Vietnam confirmed the eighth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China’s Wuhan city, known as 2019-nCoV, on February 3, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports seven nCoV cases A citizen of the US has been tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV, becoming the 7th nCoV-infected case in Vietnam so far.