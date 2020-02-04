Vinh Phuc man tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam
An nCoV suspected case is being isolated. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health said on February 4.
The 30-year-old worker is a resident in Minh Quang commune, Tam Dao district. He returned to Vietnam from China’s Wuhan in January on a Southern China flight, the same flight with four other Vietnamese previously tested positive for the novel virus.
He is being isolated and receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi. He is now in stable condition.
The other cases include two Chinese nationals (a man and his son, with one already recovering), a Vietnamese hotel receptionist having contact with the Chinese father and son, and a US citizen transiting Wuhan on his flight to Vietnam.
On February 2, companies in Vietnam were asked to suspend receiving Chinese workers who return from infected areas in China after the Lunar New Year holiday, following an urgent notice issued by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Those who have already arrived in Vietnam must be quarantined and monitored for 14 days, the notice says.
Industrial parks, processing and economic zones across the country must also halt granting new working permits to foreigners from infected areas.
According to the health ministry, the deadly virus originating from Wuhan has now spread 27 countries and territories worldwide, with 19,843 confirmed cases as of 6:00 on February 4./.