Stunning Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Photo: VNA)

A kaleidoscope of Vietnamese cultures, traditional practices and breathtaking world heritage sites are featured at the “Vietnam-Cultural Colours” exhibition, which is scheduled for August 18-21 in the south central province of Phu Yen.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts organised the exhibition as part of the activities in the framework of the 5th Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Cham Ethnic People.With 100 photos, the exhibition is expected to help promote and preserve traditional cultural values, especially in the context of deep global integration, while honouring local cultural heritages towards developing tourism in a sustainable manner.Blessed with abundant natural resources along with a treasure of age-old cultures, Vietnam has become one of nations owning a large number of tangible and intangible cultural heritage recognised by the UNESCO. Those include Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh province), Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park (Quang Binh province), the Complex of Hue Monuments (Thua Thien-Hue province), Hoi An ancient city (Quang Nam province), My Son Sanctuary (Quang Nam province), Hue royal court music (Thua Thien-Hue province), space of gong culture (in the Central Highlands), duet singing, xoan singing, and Hung Kings worshipping rituals, among others.-VNA