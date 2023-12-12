Vietnamese agencies commemorate late leaders of Laos
A delegation of Vietnam’s representative agencies in Laos paid tribute to late Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong in Vientiane on December 12 on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 103rd birth anniversary of Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).
Representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Laos observe a minunte of silence in commemoration of President Souphanouvong at his memorial house in Vientiane on December 12. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation of Vietnam’s representative agencies in Laos paid tribute to late Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong in Vientiane on December 12 on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 103rd birth anniversary of Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).
The delegation offered incense at the statue of President Kaysone Phomvihane and visited the museum dedicated to him. They also visited the memorial house of President Souphanouvong.
The delegation observed a minute of silence in commemoration of the late leaders, who made enormous dedications to the revolution of Laos, the two countries’ special relations, as well as regional and global peace.
At the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum and the Souphanouvong memorial house, they also learned more about the lives and revolutionary careers of the Presidents – preeminent and beloved leaders of the Lao people and also big and close friends of Vietnam, the close-knit ties between the revolutions of Laos and Vietnam, along with the leaders’ contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.