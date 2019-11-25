Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Busan, the RoK for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit. He visited Busan port and met Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on November 25.

Politics Vietnam-RoK relationship thriving in all spheres: ambassador The relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has recorded strong development in all spheres since the two countries established diplomatic ties 27 years ago.