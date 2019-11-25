Vietnamese ambassador to San Marino presents credentials
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino Nguyen Thi Bich Hue (left) poses for a photo with Captains Regent of San Marino Luca Boschi and Mariella Mularoni (centre). (Photo: VNA)
Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her Letter of Credentials to the Captains Regent of San Marino Luca Boschi and Mariella Mularoni to take up her new mission in the European country last weekend.
Hue conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong to the two heads of state, saying Vietnam wants to develop ties with San Marino.
She proposed the two sides cooperate in multiple areas, including finance, tourism and heritage preservation.
The ambassador later paid a courtesy visit to Foreign Minister of San Marino Nicola Renzi. Renzi said he was impressed by Vietnam’s remarkable development and agreed that both nations need to boost bilateral ties in economics, culture and tourism.
The ambassador also attended a meeting between the Chamber of Commerce of San Marino and ambassadors from several countries.
San Marino is one of the smallest countries in the world and only covers 61.5 square kilometres in the region of Emilia Romagna, central Italy. It has a population of 30,000 and is a member of the United Nations.
Vietnam and the Republic of San Marino established diplomatic relations in 2007 and signed a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement in 2013./.