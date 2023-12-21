Vietnamese arrivals in Japan set record high in 11 months of 2023 (Photo: Flamingo Redtours) Flamingo Redtours)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record 536,800, surpassing the previous record of 495,051 visitors achieved in 2019, according to statistics of the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said he is happy about the figure, released by the JNTO Vienam office on December 20. He noted that 2023 is a special year, when Vietnam and Japan mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He went on to say that the bilateral relationship is at the highest level in all fields, including politics, economy, and culture. At the meeting between Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida in last November, the two sides agreed to elevate their relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world”.

He expressed his hope that the opportunity will start the growth of exchanges and travel between the two countries and further deepen the relationship between Japan and Vietnam.

Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu said that Japan is one of the top foreign destinations of Vietnamese holiday-makers while Vietnam is also popular among Japanese tourists. In the first 11 months of 2023, Vietnam welcomed nearly 530,000 Japanese visitors.

Yoshida Kenji, head of JNTO representative office in Vietnam revealed that in 2024, the office will carry out measures to increase the number of Japanese visitors to Vietnam. The office will also work with organisations and individuals in the industry to implement the Japanese Government’s three new tourism strategies, including “sustainable tourism development”, “increase in tourism consumption” and “ regional attraction” in order to promote tourist exchange between the two countries./.