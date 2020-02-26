Culture - Sports 7th Japan-Vietnam Festival postponed over COVID-19 fears The 7th Japan – Vietnam Festival has been postponed due to fears over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is spreading around the world, according to Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe.

Culture - Sports HCM City seal tight first AFC Cup win Nguyen Cong Phuong scored in the second match in a row at the Asian Football Confederation Cup in Ho Chi Minh City’s 3-2 win over hosts Hougang United on February 25 in Singapore.

Culture - Sports Binh Duong int’l women cycling tournament draws 11 teams The Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2020 will gather 11 domestic and foreign teams with 91 cyclists, organisers said at a press conference on February 25.