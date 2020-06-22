Culture - Sports Hanoi gears up to host diverse range of cultural activities Hoan Kiem lake in the downtown of Hanoi is set to feature a wide range of fairs and festivals between June 26 and June 28 as a means of boosting the capital’s tourism industry.

Culture - Sports World Tapas Day celebrated in Hanoi World Tapas Day (June 18), the second of its kind in Vietnam, was celebrated in a unique cultural – fashion space in Hanoi on June 20.

Culture - Sports First ballet telling the story of Kieu staged in HCM City The first ballet based on “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu) - the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyễn Du was staged at the HCM City Opera House on June 20.