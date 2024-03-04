Weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh is expected to gain one slots to Paris 2024 Summer Olympics for Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes are taking part in various tournaments in efforts to seek more tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics that will take place from July 26 to August 11, according to the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV).

Only four Vietnamese athletes have so far secured the slots including cyclist Nguyen Thi That, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang and two markspersons Trinh Thu Van and Le Thi Mong Tuyen.

SAV said that from now to June 2024, Vietnamese athletes still have chances to win more Olympic tickets in athletics, taekwondo, boxing, badminton, weightlifting, fencing, and sailing.

Many continental-level tournaments that provide athletes with points to attend the Olympic Games will take place in the first months of 2024, and to seize these opportunities, athletes have been practising non-stop for the best possible performance and competing in numerous competitions.

Judoka Chu Duc Dat has gained more than 200 points after participating in several Grand Prix in Europe. Two taekwondo athletes, Bac Thi Khiem and Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, won silver at the 2024 Canada Open and 2024 US Open, respectively.

Meanwhile, weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh brought good news to Vietnamese weightlifting as he bagged a bronze medal in the men's 61kg event at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan from February 3 - 10. He planned to compete at another tournament in Thailand in April.

Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang won the championship at the 2024 Iran Fajr International Challenge. However, from now to April, he still has to compete in more international events.

Optimistic signs are also seen for many other key sports. For example, the Vietnamese boxing team is participating in the first Olympic qualifying round from February 29 to March 12 in Italy. If they fail to get the expected results, Vietnamese boxing still has the last chance at the second Olympic qualifying round held in Thailand from May 23 - June 3./.