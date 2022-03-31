Vietnamese athletes win gold at Asian Jujitsu Championships
Vietnam grabbed two gold medals at the sixth Asian Jujitsu Championship 2022 on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Manama, Bahrain.
Vietnamese martial artist Phung Thi Hue celebrates her championship title at the Asian Jujitsu Championship 2022 in Manama, Bahrain. (Photo: Jujitsu AsianUnion)
World defending champion Phung Thi Hue shone in the women’s 45kg class, beating Hamda Al Shekheili of the UAE in the final match.
Earlier, Duong Thi Thanh Minh, the world silver medallist, defeated Rania Meqbel of Jordan in the women’s 52kg category.
The Vietnamese team also secured a bronze in the women’s 57kg pool through Vuong Vo Kim Thanh.
All medals were in the newaza (ground fighting techniques) discipline, helping Vietnam place third among 26 teams participating in the tournament after two days of competition.
On March 31, athletes will participate in fighting (stand-up fighting techniques), discipline and duo show (performance) on the final day.
Vietnam sent 14 athletes to the Bahrain tournament, an important warm-up for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games this May.
At the previous Games, Vietnam placed sixth with two silvers and six bronzes.
The team expects to win at least one title when competing on home ground.
Jujitsu is also set to be part of the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Tashkent, the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Saudi Arabia and the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games./.