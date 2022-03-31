Culture - Sports Cao Bang province has two new national relic sites The former base of Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) at Nguom Chieng Cave and the scenic landscape of “Mat than nui” (Mountain God’s Eye) in Trung Khanh district, the northern province of Cao Bang, have been listed as national relic sites.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cyclist wins Asian cycling championship title Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That won a gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Tajikistan on March 29.