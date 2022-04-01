Health Regular tests not needed for newborns with COVID-19 According to new guidance from the Ministry of Health, it is not necessary to regularly test newborns who are infected with COVID-19, even if their caregivers have the virus.

Health COVID-19: New cases on March 31 down nearly 5,000 The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 80,838 cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 30 to 4pm March 31, including 11 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.