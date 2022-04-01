Vietnamese, Australian firms cooperate in training public health workers
At the signing ceremony (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) -
Chief Operations Officer at the HCI said the two sides will join hands in training public community health workers whose bachelors' degrees will be accepted in any country around the world.
According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam is facing a shortage of human resources serving public health activities while the demand is increasing.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of non-communicable diseases has increased and Vietnam’s population aging is progressing fast.
Therefore, Vietnam needs to have suitable preventive health human resources in order to meet the growing demand for healthcare services./.