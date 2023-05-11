Vietnamese banh mi - “Queen” of street food
Vietnamese banh mi, which has been ranked seventh in the world’s top 50 best street foods, is a familiar dish appealing to diners with its beautiful blend of Western and Vietnamese flavours.
130 years after a Vietnamese version was first created, banh mi still contains the essence of Vietnamese cuisine. With its simplicity, it has conquered the taste buds of diners around the world. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The bread must have light flour with a crispy crust and a slightly sweet favour. The fillings can be quite diverse, including basics like pâté, egg, and char siu, etc. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Each region has its own fillings and ways of making banh mi. (Photo: VNP)
Freshly brick kiln-baked banh mi is hot and crispy, winning over the taste buds of choosy diners. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese banh mi can have fillings such as cold cuts, French butter, fresh mayonnaise, pork liver pâté, cucumbers, and coriander, etc. (Photo: Vietnam+)