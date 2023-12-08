Politics NA Chairman receives leaders of Thai Chamber of Commerce, leading Thai firms Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Sanan Angubolkuk and executives of several leading businesses of Thailand in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Politics NA Chairman delivers keynote speech at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Prof. Dr. Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 visited and delivered a keynote speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok as part of his official visit to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam committed to international cooperation to combat transnational organised crime Vietnam is committed to collaborating with the international community to timely and effectively address increasingly complex threats posed by transnational organised crime, Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hoang Nguyen has affirmed.

Politics Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Belarusian counterpart Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 8 morning hosted a welcome ceremony for his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 6-9.