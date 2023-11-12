Vietnamese bodybuilders win two more golds at 14th WBPF Championships
Vietnamese athletes won the sixth and seventh gold medals for Vietnam at the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress held in Wonju, the Republic of Korea, on November 9-11.
Specifically, Tran Hoang Duy Thuan and Bui Thi Thoa grabbed the gold in the mixed pairs category. The bronze medal in this category also went to Vietnam’s Quoc Vuong and Cam Tu.
Meanwhile, Pham Van Phuoc ranked first at the Men's Athletic Physique up to 160 cm to bring home the gold medal.
Earlier, renowned Vietnamese bodybuilder Pham Van Mach won a gold in the men’s 55kg category, marking his sixth world championship in this category.
The other golds belong to Tran Bao Quoc Vuong in the men's 65kg category, Ho Huy Binh in the men's 70kg division, and Dinh Kim Loan and Nguyen Thị Kim Dung in the women's 55kg category and women's fitness category, respectively./.