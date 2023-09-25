Business Nearly 50 Vietnamese companies join trade promotion event in India Nearly 50 enterprises from Vietnam attended a trade promotion and business matching programme on September 22-23 as part of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held for the first time by the administration of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Business Enterprises expect easier access to credit Enterprises expected access to banking credit to be made easier to quench their thirst for capital during the process of recovering production and business.

Sci-Tech Semiconductors a future key industry of Vietnam To maintain a high growth rate of exports, it was necessary to target new trends, including semiconductors, said experts.

Business Latin America among most important markets for Vietnam: official Latin America is always one of the most important markets for Vietnam, an official of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told the recent Vietnam International Sourcing 2023.