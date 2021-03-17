Vietnamese bride murdered in RoK
A Vietnamese woman was suspectedly murdered by her Korean husband in Gumi city, Gyeongsang province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on March 6, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.
Seoul (VNA) – A Vietnamese woman was suspectedly murdered by her Korean husband in Gumi city, Gyeongsang province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on March 6, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.
The embassy reported that Nguyen Thi Bup, born in 1989, arrived in the RoK for the first time on November 20, 2010.
She was married to 52-year-old Lee Jae-dong, who is the suspect of the case, and divorced after two years of marrigage. In January 2021, the victim returned to the RoK and re-married Lee, but the couple often conflicted with each other.
Lee then went to the local police station to report the murder. Local police have asked for an arrest warrent for Lee, and are conducting investigation into the case.
The ash of Bup was sent to a pagoda in the central region of the RoK and will be sent to Vietnam right after necessary procedures are completed./.
The embassy reported that Nguyen Thi Bup, born in 1989, arrived in the RoK for the first time on November 20, 2010.
She was married to 52-year-old Lee Jae-dong, who is the suspect of the case, and divorced after two years of marrigage. In January 2021, the victim returned to the RoK and re-married Lee, but the couple often conflicted with each other.
Lee then went to the local police station to report the murder. Local police have asked for an arrest warrent for Lee, and are conducting investigation into the case.
The ash of Bup was sent to a pagoda in the central region of the RoK and will be sent to Vietnam right after necessary procedures are completed./.