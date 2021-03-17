Society Humanitarian month for safe community to be launched in May The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC)’s 2021 humanitarian month themed “For a safe community” will take place in May, with its activities being in full swing between May 8 and 19.

Society Directive issued to fuel development of border areas Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the attraction of social resources for performing socio-economic development tasks in land, sea, and island border areas in tandem with firmly safeguarding the national sovereignty and improving people’s living standards.

Sci-Tech VNUHCM aims at becoming nucleus of HCM City’s innovative area The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recognised the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) as a hub of science, technology, culture, and knowledge in the city’s innovative eastern area.