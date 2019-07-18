Duong Van Quynh, deputy head of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, speaks at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

– Brocade and silk products made by Vietnam’s northern craft villages are being displayed at an exhibition that opened in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on July 18.Apart from traditional products of ethnic minorities like Thai, Muong, Mong, Dao, Pa Then and Bo Y, and craft villages like Phung Xa, Van Phuc and La Khe, the exhibition also introduces applied art works made of brocade and silk.Addressing the opening ceremony, Duong Van Quynh, deputy head of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, said Vietnamese brocade and silk are favoured by international friends as they are environmentally friendly and have cultural and art values.The exhibition is expected to help Koreans understand more about people and culture of Vietnam, thus contributing to enhancing the fruitful relations between Vietnam and the RoK.In 2018, Vietnam welcomed 3.5 million Koreans, a rise of 44 percent year-on-year.The exhibition will last until July 21.-VNA