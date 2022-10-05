Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Russian Prosecutor General President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 4 for Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Government to stay consistent with macro-economic stability goals Amid fluctuations in the world situation, especially the increase in interest rate, soaring inflation and tightened monetary policies, the Government will stay consistent with the targets of maintaining macro-economic stability, reining in inflation, promoting growth and ensuring major economic balances in the rest of the year.

Politics RoK Ambassador honoured for contributions to relations with Vietnam Outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wa has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia for his contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.