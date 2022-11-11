Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation
Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.
Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) and First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Leaders' Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
Man congratulated the Cambodian legislature on successfully organising the interface, thus helping to enhance the roles and positions of AIPA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
He thanked the Cambodian leaders and people for their valuable support and assistance to the Vietnamese people in their past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and the present cause of national construction, defence and development.
Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to enhancing the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia, as well as the solidarity among the three Indochinese nations of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, Man said.
Vietnam also treasures cooperation with the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), support its long-term ruling role in Cambodia, and is willing to assist the CPP in Party building, the NA leader said.
He told the host that Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to Cambodia and attend the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.
The visit, the first trip to Cambodia of Hue in his capacity as the NA Chairman, will contribute to developing the bilateral relations in a more intensive, practical and effective manner, and consolidating political trust between the two Parties, States and people of the two nations, Man added.
Cheam Yeap thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for donating 25 million USD to the Lao NA to build its new headquarters.
He also expressed his gratitude to Vietnam’s support for Cambodia’s sound cause, and standing side by side in its efforts to protect sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and peace, and boost socio-economic development and poverty reduction./.