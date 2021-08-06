Vietnamese, Cambodian state audit agencies discuss cooperation
State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh held online talks with his Cambodian counterpart Som Kim Suor on August 6 to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two agencies.
State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh held online talks with his Cambodian counterpart Som Kim Suor on August 6 to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two agencies.
At the meeting, the two sides agreed to jointly review and evaluate results of implementing the agreement on exchange and cooperation between the agencies signed in 2008. Based on the assessment, measures will be put forth to improve the quality and effectiveness for their collaboration bilaterally and multilaterally in the future.
Accordingly, they will increase delegation exchanges, discuss experiences and professional knowledge regarding matters of common interest, and step up human resources training.
Thanh took the occasion to thanks valuable support of the Cambodian National Audit Authority for the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) at bilateral and multilateral collaboration forums. He lauded the Cambodian side’s active contributions as a pillar in the triangle cooperation among Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
Speaking highly of effective joint works between the sides in the past time, he hoped to foster the ties toward effectiveness and practical outcomes in line with current demand.
Som Kim Suor expressed her gratitude for the assistance from the SAV and the Vietnamese people for Cambodia so far, particularly amid COVID-19.
A cooperation agreement between the two agencies is expected to be signed in June 2022 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic relations./.