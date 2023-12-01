Politics Vietnam, Russia strengthen cooperation in education, science, technology The Vietnam-Russia Committee on Educational, Scientific and Technological Cooperation convened its fourth meeting in Hanoi on December 1 to review and assess the results of cooperation activities, and outline orientations for the coming time.

Politics First Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange to be held this month The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange is slated for mid-December in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province as well as in Kon Tum city.

Politics France to step up cooperation with Vietnam in public service transparency, anti-corruption: Minister France will step up cooperation with Vietnam in ensuring public service transparency and anti-corruption works, affirmed visiting French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini at his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics Vietnam ensures rights to equality for ethnic groups: Official The principle of non-discrimination and equality among all members of the community is the core of the Vietnam’s constitutional system, and is concretised through various legislative reforms, Y Thong, Deputy Minister and Vice Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, has reaffirmed.