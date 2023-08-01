Business Quang Ninh striving to attract 1 billion USD in FDI The goal of attracting 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to industrial parks, economic zones in 2023 of the coastal province of Quang Ninh is quite positive, provincial leaders have said.

Business EVFTA opens door wider for Vietnamese goods to EU The implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which went into force on August 1, 2020, plays a key role in bringing Vietnamese agro-fishery products into the European market, Trade Counselor in Belgium and the EU Tran Ngoc Quan has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Singaporean entrepreneurs highly value cooperation potential with Vietnam Economic and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore continues to be a bright spot in bilateral relations, especially in potential areas such as sustainable development, renewable energy, green economy, and digital economy, according to the Singaporean business community.

Business Hanoi attracts nearly 2.3 bln USD of FDI in 7 months The capital city of Hanoi attracted nearly 2.3 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year, with 233 new projects worth 97.5 million USD and 108 projects permitted to increase investment capital by 193.5 million USD.