Vietnamese Canadian makes donation to fight COVID-19
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 31 to receive 100 million VND (4,300 USD) and five tonnes of rice from Vietnamese Canadian Nguyen Hoai Bac, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dai Son Trading Service Development and Investment JSC, in support of several localities in their fight against COVID-19.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 31 to receive 100 million VND (4,300 USD) and five tonnes of rice from Vietnamese Canadian Nguyen Hoai Bac, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dai Son Trading Service Development and Investment JSC, in support of several localities in their fight against COVID-19.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, thanked overseas Vietnamese and Bac in particular for support provided amid the pandemic.
He said that in response to an appeal from leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, overseas Vietnamese donated nearly 80 billion VND together with goods and materials to fight the pandemic and overcome the consequences of natural disasters in the central region.
Relevant agencies have arranged 468 flights bringing home more than 113,000 Vietnamese from more than 59 countries and territories and sent over 830,000 masks, protective suits, medical equipment, food, and other necessities to Vietnamese communities in more than 20 pandemic-hit areas.
The ministry, he added, also called on units, agencies, localities, and businesses to offer food and material supplies to Vietnamese in Laos and Cambodia./.