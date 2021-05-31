Society National fund calls for support for quarantined children The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has called for support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to help Vietnamese children overcome the challenges from COVID-19.

Society Vietnam Airlines to pilot digital health passport IATA Travel Pass The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in coordination with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will begin piloting the digital health app IATA Travel Pass on June 1.

Society Flowers and ornamental plants are Hanoi’s key agriculture products Flowers and ornamental plants not only protect the ecological environment but also help increase people's incomes, speed up the development of new style rural areas and urban development in Hanoi.