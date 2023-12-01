Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at their talks in Hanoi on December 1. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on December 1 held talks with Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, who is in Vietnam to co-chair the 15th Meeting of the



The two sides compared notes on the Vietnam-China relations and measures to further promote the coordination role of the two foreign ministries in implementing high-level common perceptions and results reached at the 15th Meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation; and continue deepening the bilateral relations, thus contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



Son proposed China continue to expand its imports of goods and agricultural products from Vietnam; enhance transport infrastructure connectivity, especially railways and roads; and actively discuss to soon reach solutions to resolve lingering issues in projects. He also suggested facilitating procedures for Vietnam to establish trade promotion offices in various localities of China.



Wang affirmed that developing relations with Vietnam is a top priority in China's foreign policy on its neighbourhood.



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to closely work with its Vietnamese counterpart to well realise the important common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, he said.



He also proposed the two sides enhance strategic connectivity between the "Belt and Road" initiative and the "Two Corridors, One Belt" framework; promote economic, trade and investment cooperation as well as cultural, education and tourism exchanges, and boost close coordination at international forums.



Regarding territorial and border issues, the two sides agreed to continue coordination to well implement three legal documents on the Vietnam - China land border; strengthen border management; accelerate the opening and upgrading of border gate pairs as agreed between the two sides; and deploy the pilot operation of Ban Gioc (Vietnam) - Detian (China) waterfall landscape area.



Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed to well implement high-level common perceptions on properly controlling and handling disagreements at sea, not let it to affect the good development of relations between the two Parties and two countries.



Son suggested authorities at all levels and sectors of both sides to respect each other's legitimate rights and interests established in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



The two sides need to join hands with ASEAN countries to promote negotiations and soon reach a practical, effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS./.

