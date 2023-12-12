An overview of the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, right after the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 12.



Party General Secretary Trong emphasised that the third visit to Vietnam by General Secretary and President Xi Jinping coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, demonstrating the Chinese leader’s special sentiment toward the long-standing friendship, and the current stature as well as the bright prospects of the bilateral relations.



He expressed his belief that the visit will be a new historic milestone, taking the relations between the two Parties and countries to a new height, meeting the aspirations and common interests of their people, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

In a friendly, sincere and straightforward atmosphere, the two leaders discussed in depth the situation of each Party and country, ties between the two Parties and countries, and global and regional issues of shared concern.



General Secretary Trong spoke highly of the historical significance of the CPC’s 20th National Congress with the establishment of the "nucleus" position of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and the guiding role of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era. He also congratulated China on achieving significant new accomplishments since the 20th National Congress under the leadership of Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.



The Vietnamese Party leader said he believes that the Chinese Party, State and people will fulfill the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress, successfully realise the second centennial goal, and build China into a strong, modern, wealthy, democratic, civilised, harmonious and beautiful socialist power.



Regarding Vietnam's situation, Trong stressed that during more than half the tenure of the CPV's 13th National Congress, Vietnam has made great efforts and achieved important results across the fields in the context of difficulties and challenges that were more serious and complicated than prediction.



He shared the goal and direction of developing Vietnam into a socialist-oriented high-income developed country by mid-21st century, together with specific development targets for 2025, 2030, and 2045 set forth at the CPV’s 13th National Congress.



Party General Secretary Trong affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, as well as the defence policy of "Four No's" and active and proactive global integration.



Vietnam is a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, he said, reiterating that Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice, supports the strong development of a socialist China making increasingly significant contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind.



The host also expressed appreciation for the Chinese people’s assistance in the revolutionary cause, construction of socialism and national development of Vietnam.



Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements over the past nearly four decades of Doi Moi (renewal), especially the significant and comprehensive results in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, promoting synergy and unceasingly enhancing the country's international influence and stature.



He expressed confidence that under the firm leadership of the CPV with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the helm, the Vietnamese Party, State and people will successfully implement the major goals and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, laying important prerequisites for the successful realisation of the two 100-year goals set by the Congress.



The Chinese Party, Government and people attach great importance to the relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a priority in China's foreign policy on its neighbourhood, he said, adding that China consistently supports Vietnam's socialism building cause, prosperity and well-being of the people.



He recalled and stressed that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s recent visit to the Huu Nghi (Friendship) international border gate and planting of a tree there convey a message of trust and development in the relationship between the two Parties, countries and their people.



Looking back on the development of the relations between the two Parties and States, the two leaders agreed that the traditional comrades-plus-brothers friendship, which was set up by President Ho Chi Minh and President Mao Zedong, and have been nurtured by generations of leader of both sides, is a valuable asset of both peoples.

Since Vietnam and China set up their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008, the bilateral cooperation in multifaceted fields has seen positive and comprehensive developments, while the relations between the two Parties and States have been continuously expanded and deepened under the motto of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-lasting stability and looking towards to the future”, and in the spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades and good partners”.



Highly valuing the relations between the two Parties and States, with numerous achievements of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership over the past 15 years, and facing new requirements, both sides agreed that the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future carries strategic significance, and pledged to make efforts for the happiness of the two countries' people and for peace and progress of humanity in line with the UN Charter and international laws, and on the basis of mutual respect, equal and win-win cooperation, respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and persistent settlement of disagreements via peaceful means.



Based on the above-mentioned orientations and principles, they concurred to unceasingly consolidate political trust, increase exchanges between high-level leaders of the two Parties and States in diverse and flexible forms, and bring into play the role of strategically orienting of the Party channel relationship in the bilateral ties.



They agreed to strengthen defence-security cooperation in a more practical fashion, making it a pillar in the bilateral ties; step up economic, trade and investment collaboration in a more sustainable and deeper manner; bolster education about the traditional relations between the two Parties and States among the Vietnamese and Chinese people, thus boosting the building of a firmer social foundation for the ties between the two Parties and States; and enhance closer multilateral cooperation for the benefits of the two countries and for the common interests of the international community.



Touching on the East Sea issue, they engaged in sincere and frank in-depth exchanges, laying stress on the necessity to better control and actively settle disagreements at sea, as well as maintain peace and stability in the East Sea and the region.

Vietnamese and Chinese Party leaders listen to introductions about tea (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Trong proposed both sides well concretise the perceptions reached by high-level leaders; respect each other’s legal and legitimate interests; not to complicate the situation; settle disputes via peaceful measures in accordance with international laws, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982); carry out the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and hasten the finalisation of a code of conduct (COC) in the waters in line with UNCLOS 1982.



During the talks, the two leaders exchanged an array of regional and international issues of mutual concern. The Vietnamese Party chief underscored that amidst complicated developments in the region and the world, it is important for countries to jointly implement a policy of peace, cooperation and development; comply with international laws; respect each other’s equality and legitimate interests; solve disagreements via peaceful means; not to threaten and use force in international relations; cooperate for mutual development; and join hands to respond to traditional and non-traditional challenges.



Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping agreed with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong that two sides will direct their Parties, people and militaries to make greater efforts to develop the Vietnam – China relations in a firmer and more stable, sustainable, long-term and effective fashion, on a higher level of their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.



Following their high-level talks, the two leaders looked at, and were introduced to the 36 cooperation documents signed between ministries, agencies and localities of both sides, which demonstrate the robust outcomes of the Chinese leader’s visit.



Party General Secretary Trong invited his Chinese guest to a tea party, during which they reviewed their previous meetings and discussions, and enjoyed the unique tea ceremony of Vietnam.



In the evening of the same day, Party General Secretary Trong and President Thuong and their spouses organised a grand banquet to welcome Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his spouse./.