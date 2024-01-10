Politics Indonesia President’s Vietnam visit to strengthen bilateral ties: ambassador Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s upcoming state visit to Vietnam is set to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, which was established in 2013, a diplomat has said.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to ties with China: Party official The Vietnamese Party and State always value and give top priority to the Vietnam-China relations, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said on January 10.

Politics Anniversary of first General Election Day to be celebrated with various activities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 10 had a working session with relevant agencies, discussing the organisation of cultural and art activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's first General Election Day (January 6, 1946 - 2026).

Politics Prime Minister makes field trips to key projects in Hai Duong Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 10 inspected several key projects in Hai Duong as part of his visit to the Red River Delta province.