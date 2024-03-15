According to the Federation, a highlight of this year’s performances will be “Flying Roses - The Circus Princesses of Vietnam”, seeing the participation of many outstanding female performers, who picked up awards at various domestic and international circus festivals last year.

Other shows, meanwhile, will include “Three-region Circus and Magic Gala”, “Circus and Rock”, “Green Dreams”, and “The Little Mermaid Story”, and others. In particular, the Federation will shake hands with a Japanese partner to bring ninjas to Vietnam’s circus stage.

To commemorate major national anniversaries, artists from the Federation will also bring “Live with Dien Bien Forever” and “Journey Along Time” to audiences.

Figures from the Federation show that, in 2023, the number of shows surpassed its plan by 150%, and revenue by 200%.

With such encouraging results, this year promises to yet another exciting time for the Federation in general and circus performers in particular./.

