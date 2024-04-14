Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN congratulates Laos, Cambodia on new year Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on April 12 extended greetings to the Permanent Delegations of Laos and Cambodia to the UN on the occasion of their traditional new year festivals Bunpimay and Chol Chnam Thmay, respectively.

Politics PM orders building elite mobile police force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mobile Police Force to develop itself into an elite one with professional personnel, modern weapons and creativity, contributing to safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity along with political and social stability and creating a peaceful and order environment for national development.

Politics Vietnam supports UN’s humanitarian aid for Palestinians: Diplomat Vietnam will continue its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in promoting and making efforts to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) has said.

Politics PM praises Hoa Binh’s socio-economic achievements Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the northern province of Hoa Binh for its socio-economic achievements at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 13.