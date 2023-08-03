Politics Deputy minister attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Plus A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Lieut. Sen. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 3, with 10 ASEAN member states and 8 dialogue partner countries taking part.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meetings on environment in Indonesia A Vietnamese delegation is attending the 34th meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN) and related meetings in Bogor city of West Java province, Indonesia, from July 31 to August 4.

Politics Vietnam condemns tearing of Vietnamese national flag in Philippines The act of damaging the national flag of Vietnam is an insult to the feelings of the Vietnamese people and must be strongly condemned, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.