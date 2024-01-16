At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka on January 15 handed over thousands of essential supplies to authorities of Higashiosaka city so as to deliver relief goods to people affected by a recent earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture.



The relief aid, donated by Vietnamese associations, businesses and community in Japan, included 1,000 cases of mineral water, 500 boxes of antiseptic hand sanitizer, and 1,000 hygiene kits.



At the handover ceremony, the Mayor of Higashiosaka thanked the Vietnamese community in Japan for their support and affirmed that these goods will be sent to the most challenging areas.



Previously, on January 6, the Consulate General in Osaka, the Vietnamese Association in Kansai, and various other associations mobilised 600 sets of essential goods, which were directly delivered to affected Vietnamese citizens and local residents in Ishikawa.



Ishikawa, home to over 5,000 Vietnamese residents, recently bore the brunt of the major earthquake and tsunami on January 1. Immediately after the disasters, the Consulate General guided Vietnamese associations and businesses in the region to establish a fundraising mobilisation committee, providing assistance to victims and promptly implementing relief plans./.