Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A men’s football open tournament was organised by the Executive Board of Vietnamese Community in Malaysian state of Selangor on December 25, aiming to boost the building of a cohesive community.

The tournament attracted five teams from capital city of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor state, with most of their players being Vietnamese labourers working in different sectors in Malaysia

Nguyen Quoc Hoang, chairman of the Vietnamese community in Selangor state, spoke highly of the tournament as creating a useful playground for the Vietnamese community to enhance the spirit of solidarity.



The FC KL from Kuala Lumpur won the championship while the FC Klang team comprising of players living and working in the Klang area ranked second./.