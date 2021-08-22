Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan raises fund for COVID-19 fight at home
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka raised 776,000 JPY (7,066 USD) for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund at a virtual fundraising event held on August 21.
At the event, Vietnamese Consul General Vu Binh urged Vietnamese people and friends of Vietnam to join hands in helping the nation push back the pandemic.
Tomioka Tsutomu, President of the Nagasaki–Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed his sympathy to the Government and people of Vietnam for their current difficulties. He affirmed that he and his association will participate in campaigning for the vaccine fund and help Vietnam combat the pandemic.
Representatives of Vietnamese associations in eight southwestern provinces of Japan, the Vietnam Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Fukuoka, and the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Oita showed their trust in anti-pandemic measures being taken by the Vietnamese Government. They also committed to making contributions to the fundraising campaign.
The campaign continues raising donations for the vaccine fund until September 15.
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka is in charge of the consular area covering eight southwestern Japanese provinces – Fukuoka, Saga, Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Oita, Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Okinawa./.