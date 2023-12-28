Vietnamese corporation presents apartment building to Lao province
The Ministry of National Defence’s COECCO Corporation on December 27 handed over an apartment building for officials and public servants of Xaysomboun – a newly-established and disadvantageous province of Laos.
The 30-billion-VND (1.23 million USD) building has three floors and 40 apartments.
Member of the provincial Party Committee and Chief of Office of Xaysomboun Somboun Soliththideth said that as the province was newly established, many officials have been mobilised from other places across the country. Therefore, the province could not meet all the needs for housing, and some officials and public servants have to rent motels.
The housing is a great encouragement for them to feel secure to work and fulfil all assigned tasks.
Thanks to the corporation’s contributions to the province’s economic and infrastructure development over the past time, COECCO has been granted with Laos’s third-class Order of Development./.