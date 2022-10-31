Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Quoc Cuong attended the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMWCP) in Havana from October 27-29.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam - Algeria diplomatic ties marked in Algiers The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria hosted a ceremony in Algiers on October 29 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 28, 1962 - 2022).

Politics NA to focus on important issues in third week Prominent in the third working week of the fourth plenum meeting of the 15th National Assembly from October 31-Noveber 5 will be the question-and-answer session.