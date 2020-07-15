Vietnamese, Cuban Parties look to forge ties
Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and head of the Committee's Commission for External Relations. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Angel Arzuaga, acting head of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, held phone talks on July 15 to seek measures to boost cooperation between the two Parties.
Quan expressed sympathies for the difficulties facing Cuba from embargoes and COVID-19 and lauded the country’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.
He said he believes that, under the leadership of the Cuban Party, the Cuban people will overcome all challenges.
He used the occasion to thank the Cuban Party, State, and people for their valuable support to Vietnam during the pandemic.
For his part, Angel congratulated Vietnam on its success in fighting COVID-19 and thanked it for its assistance to Cuba’s fight and in other regards.
The mutual support of the two Parties amid the pandemic contributed to deepening the Vietnam-Cuba special friendship, he affirmed.
The two officials also discussed activities in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, on December 2./.