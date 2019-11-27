Vietnamese cueists win first match at three cushion billiard world event
Vietnam had a good start at the three Cushion Billiard World Championships 2019 which opened in Randers, Denmark on November 26.
Nguyen Duc Anh Chien (Photo: thethaohcm.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had a good start at the three Cushion Billiard World Championships 2019 which opened in Randers, Denmark on November 26.
New star Nguyen Duc Anh Chien, who was on stage at the World Cup in Veghel, boldy embarked on his new adventure with eleven from the break against Juan Carlos del Salto from Ecuador in Group F, who even could not pass the ten-barrier in eighteen innings: 40-9.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen also defeated Christian Hernandez of Mexico in Group O 40-19 after 19 innings.
Today, Vietnam’s No 1 cueist Tran Quyet Chien will face Jacob Sorensen of the hosts in Group G.
The tournament has attracted the participation of 48 players from 22 countries divided into sixteen groups of three, of which the two best will go on.
It will end on November 30./.
New star Nguyen Duc Anh Chien, who was on stage at the World Cup in Veghel, boldy embarked on his new adventure with eleven from the break against Juan Carlos del Salto from Ecuador in Group F, who even could not pass the ten-barrier in eighteen innings: 40-9.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen also defeated Christian Hernandez of Mexico in Group O 40-19 after 19 innings.
Today, Vietnam’s No 1 cueist Tran Quyet Chien will face Jacob Sorensen of the hosts in Group G.
The tournament has attracted the participation of 48 players from 22 countries divided into sixteen groups of three, of which the two best will go on.
It will end on November 30./.