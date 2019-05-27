Belgian cueist Frédéric Caudron wins the 2019 Carom Billiard World Cup. (Photo: VNA)

Belgian cueist Frédéric Caudron won the 2019 Carom Billiard World Cup after beating his countryman Roland Forthomme in the final in Ho Chi Minh City on May 26.With this victory, Caudron earned the main prize of 16,000 EUR (17,900 USD) and 80 points in the Union Modiale de Billard (UMB)’s ranking. Meanwhile, Forthomme pocketed 10,000 EUR (11,200 USD) and 54 points.Belgian Eddy Merckx and Italian Marco Zanetti won the third prizes with 6,000 EUR (6,700 USD) and 38 points each.Kim Haeng-jik from the Republic of Korea was presented with the High Run prize, which earned him 2,500 USD.Speaking at the awarding ceremony, UMB Chairman Farouk Barky said the seven-day tournament featured excellent cueists, especially Caudron.He also spoke highly of host Vietnam for its successful organisation of the event.The UMB is the word governing body for carom billiard games, which have been held in Belgium, Portugal, France, Turkey, Greece, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam.Taking place from May 20-26, this year’s event drew 149 cueists from 18 countries and territories across the world.Vietnamese participants included Tran Quyet Chien, world No.3; Nguyen Quoc Nguyen, world No.11, and Ngo Dinh Nai, world No.14. However, they were all knocked out in the competition’s qualifying round.-VNA