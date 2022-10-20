Although Vietnam has so many fishing villages, its seafood does not stand out as the best. In fact, the wide variety of food in the country will leave visitors perplexed, but Vietnam is a great place to begin a food exploration, The Travel said.



Describing noodle soups as incredible flabours in Vietnam, the magazine highlighted “Pho”, which consists of herbs, chicken or beef, is among the world’s ten best food.



After tasting the country’s national dish, one can proceed to try some snacks such as - spring rolls and Baguettes.



The Travel also suggested different types of rice dishes that visitors try out, including some that consist of chicken, beef or pork./.

VNA