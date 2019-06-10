The booth of Vietnam at the event (Source: VNA)

- A festival to introduce the culture and foods of various countries took place in Prague, the Czech Republic on June 8 with the participation of 50 foreign embassies and diplomatic agencies in the country, including Vietnam.Speaking at the festival, Ondrej Kolar, head of the organisation board of the event said this is only culture and food festival in the country joined by all foreign diplomatic agencies in Prague.Attracting 20,000 visitors, the event offered a change for locals and foreign visitors to enjoy traditional foods of many countries, as well as get insights into the countries’ culture through an art performance programme.Talking to Czech-based Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent, Kolar said he was very happy that Vietnam was part of the festival, helping Czech people understand more about Vietnamese culture.This is the fourth consecutive year Vietnam has attended the event.At this year's festival, Vietnam brought traditional foods that have become familiar to Czech people such as fried spring rolls, fried breaded prawns and roasted skewered-meat.Last year, the event attracted 15,000 visitors and 44 foreign embassies.-VNA