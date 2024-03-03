Vietnamese culture promoted in Australia
Canberra (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth in coordination with the Australian Vietnamese Family Association (AVFA) and artists and artisans from Ho Chi Minh City organised an event in Palmerston city on March 2 to promote Vietnamese culture in the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
The large-scale event saw the participation of many Australian officials, as well as Vietnamese people and foreign friends in Northern Australia.
It featured the art of tea drinking, calligraphy, “ao dai” (traditional long dress) shows, art performances, Vietnamese handicrafts, and folk games.
Consul General Nguyen Thanh Ha briefed the participants on Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in 2023, and the Vietnam-Australia relations, and lauded contributions by the Vietnamese community to local socio-economic development, and the bilateral ties.
The diplomat expressed her hope that Northern Australia’s authorities will further facilitate such cultural activities, and boost trade, investment and tourism links between the two sides./.