Culture - Sports “Suite Kieu” guitar piece performed in Berlin The “Suite Kieu” (To khuc Kieu) by Vietnamese music professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long was one of the six works played by Zafraan Ensemble - a German group based in Berlin that is well-known for its classical concerts with a distinct crossover flair at the House of World Cultures in Berlin on March 1.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Thuy Linh defeats former world champion at 2024 German Open Badminton Championship Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh made a great surprise at the 2024 German Open Badminton Championship by defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on March 2 (Vietnam time).