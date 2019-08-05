Performance of Vietnamese traditional dress "Ao dai" at the festival (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.The annual event, the second of its kind, was jointly held by the embassies of Asian countries in Slovakia, including India, Indonesia, Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam, on August 2-3.It featured cultural diversity of nations and helped strengthen their mutual understanding, friendship and connection.During the Asian Weekend 2019, the Vietnamese community performed traditional dances of ethnic people from different regions of Vietnam, which received big applause from visitors.Popular destinations in Vietnam, especially those recognised as world’s natural heritage sites, were also introduced at the event such as Hoi An ancient town and My Son sanctuary in central Quang Nam province, Ha Long Bay in northwestern Quang Ninh province, and Phong Nha and Son Doong caves in central Quang Binh province.According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Duong Trong Minh, the event created an excellent opportunity for Vietnam to promote its culture, tourism and cuisine to locals and foreign visitors.While sharing his impression on Vietnamese dishes, Viktor Borecky, a local in Bratislava, said he knows Vietnamese food through his Vietnamese friends.He added that like many other Slovakians, he is very fond of Vietnamese food because they are delicious.Slovakian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs František Rúžička highlighted the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Slovakia, in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.He said the Vietnamese community in Slovakia has promoted their role in enhancing the traditional friendship and mutual understanding through cultural activities and food exchanges.The overseas Vietnamese in Slovakia have also contributed to the host’s economic development, he added.The Asian Weekend was first held in 2018 and received warm response from Asian diplomatic representative offices in Slovakia with the aim of promoting cultural exchanges between countries and local people.-VNA