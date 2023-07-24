Terraced rice fields in Sa Pa , a tourist magnet in the northern mountianous province of Lao Cai (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese destinations have continually been honoured by the foreign media recently, helping popularise the country as a beautiful, hospitable, and attractive destination for international visitors, said the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).



Channel NewsAsia, a Singapore-based multinational news channel, has listed Sa Pa (Lao Cai province),



“With cool temperatures year-round, Sa Pa offers respite even during the "hottest" months of June to August. But the destination's allure extends beyond its climate, from villages and homestays teeming with culture to rice terraces and waterfalls littered along guided treks and motorbike tours. You can conquer Southeast Asia’s lofty peak, Fansipan, on a hike, or hop onboard a fancy funicular ride for the smug satisfaction of basking in the panoramic vistas without breaking a single bead of perspiration,” it said.



Meanwhile, the illusion of a French holiday continues in



Ba Na Hills, perched at an altitude of 1,489 metres on Nui Chua Mountain, offers a slightly more curated experience. The site owes its fame to the iconic Golden Bridge, suspended in the clouds by two colossal stone hands, and an instant social media sensation since its launch in 2018. It also boasts an exhilarating alpine coaster and an indoor amusement park. With its gothic-inspired architecture and colonial-themed rooms, this self-contained haven is packed with restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, providing a respite from the bustling crowds, according to Channel NewsAsia.



The Golden Bridge in Da Nang has also been named among the world’s 100 greatest places by the renowned Time magazine of the US. The Guardian daily of the UK also listed this bridge among the world’s most striking pedestrian bridges.



The cities in this list were specifically rated on the criteria of sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.



Three hotels in the country are also present in Travel + Leisure’s list of 100 favourite hotels in the world of 2023, namely Capella Hanoi (18th), Regent Phu Quoc (19th) and The Reverie Saigon (35th).



In addition, Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, and Phong Nha - Ke Bang of Vietnam are among the best UNESCO world heritage sites in Southeast Asia as selected by British travel magazine Wanderlust.



The VNAT said September is the start of the peak season of international arrivals in Vietnam each year.



Given this, the authority will step up developing cultural tourism, ecotourism, urban tourism, and marine tourism with more special products and professional services in order to enrich international visitors’ experience of the country’s cultural and natural values and people’s hospitality.



Recently, the National Assembly approved the extension of e-visas’ validity from 30 days to 90 days with multiple entries. It also increased the temporary residence at border gates for those entitled to unilateral visa exemption from 15 days to 45 days, and this policy will take effect on August 15.



Experts held that these changes will fuel tourism more strongly, attract more international visitors to Vietnam, and create attractive business opportunities for investors./.

VNA