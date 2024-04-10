Vietnamese diplomats extend greetings to Lao Embassies in Belgium, Cuba on Bun Pi May festival
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao on April 9 visited the Lao Embassy in Brussels to extend New Year wishes to officials of the embassy on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year Festival Bun Pi May.
Ambassador Thao expressed his delight at the achievements that Laos has gained so far as well as the close ties between Vietnam and Laos.
Underlining the important role of Laos as the Chair of ASEAN and the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) this year, the diplomat held that this will help enhance the role and position of Laos in the region and the world, actively contributing to the building of a strong ASEAN Community.
For his part, Lao Ambassador to Belgium Phokeo Phommahaxay thanked the Vietnamese diplomats for their warm sentiments, expressing his hope that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam will last forever.
Participants at the event were treated with traditional dishes and special art performances of Vietnam and Laos.
Ambassador Le Quang Long and a delegation from the Vietnamese embassy visit the Lao Embassy in Havana on April 9 on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year. (Photo: VNA)In Cuba, Ambassador Le Quang Long also led a delegation from the Vietnamese embassy to visit the Lao Embassy in Havana on April 9 on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year.
Ambassador Long expressed pleasure at the growth of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and expressed his hope that Laos will successfully perform the role of ASEAN Chair 2024.
He said he believes that the two embassies will continue to promote their tradition of solidarity and friendship and show strong coordination in the ASEAN Committee in Havana, Cuba (ACHC).
Lao Ambassador to Cuba Vanhtha Sengmeaung affirmed that every success that Laos has achieved has had the support of Vietnam. The Lao diplomat said he hopes the two embassies will continue to support each other in both work and life./.