Politics Border management focus shifted to cooperation for development The focus of border management and protection between Vietnam and neighbouring countries has shifted from demarcation to cooperation for development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic boast huge cooperation potential: Ambassador Vietnam and the Czech Republic have huge potential to bolster cooperation, especially the fields of their strengths and demands such as education-training, skilled human resources training, renewable energy, and green transition, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam has said.

Politics Vietnam treasures cooperation with World Intellectual Property Organisation Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, received representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)’s Division for Asia and the Pacific on April 9.

Politics Foreign Minister’s visit to reinforce foundation for elevating Vietnam - Thailand ties Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son’s official visit to Thailand from April 10 to 12 is important to promoting the two countries’ strategic partnership as well as their foreign ministries’ cooperation, thus consolidating the foundation for elevating bilateral ties to a new level, a diplomat has said.