Vietnamese Doctor's Day observed in Moscow
The Vietnam Pharmaceutical and Medical Association (VPMA) in Russia held a ceremony in Moscow on the evening of February 27 to mark the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.
The event offered an opportunity for the association’s member doctors and health workers to review the history of the sector.
VPMA President Hoang Xuan Mai extended regards to the members, and those working in the sector in general, and expressed his hope that they will enhance exchanges to enrich their professional knowledge.
Other participants also lauded contributions by the association to heath care for the Vietnamese community in Russia, and noted their wish that it will grow further in the time ahead./.