Society Blood donation festival collects nearly 9,000 units nationwide Nearly 9,000 units of blood were collected nationwide during the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival from February 18-25, the biggest annual blood donation campaign, reported the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

Videos Organ transplants: Remarkable healthcare milestone While Vietnam may have begun its journey in organ transplants four decades later than the rest of the world, its progress in the field has been nothing short of extraordinary. Through remarkable efforts, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has posted significant milestones and made a name for itself on the global medical stage.

Health RoK pharmaceutical firm transfers technology of 7 products to Vietnam Genuone Sciences, the Republic of Korea’s leading pharmaceutical company, announced on February 26 that it signed a business agreement with Vietnam’s Imexpharm Joint Stock Company (IMP) on the transfer of technology for seven products, including medications for the treatment of cardiovascular and diabetes-related diseases.